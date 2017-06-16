Neil Brick will be speaking at S.M.A.R.T. Child and Ritual Abuse Conference - August 11 - 13, 2017

The concept “think for yourself” entails learning about the techniques that can be used to manipulate and control your mind and not letting them control you.

The 2017 Annual Ritual Abuse, Secretive Organizations and Mind Control Conference

August 11 – 13, 2017

DoubleTree near

Bradley International Airport

16 Ella Grasso Turnpike

Windsor Locks, CT

Conference Goals

To help stop future occurrences of ritual abuse

To help survivors of ritual abuse

To name the groups that have participated in alleged illegal activities

To unite those working to stop ritual abuse

Internet conference information: https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

For those looking for more information about the strong accuracy and validity of ritual abuse research:

http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Ritual abuse exists all over the world. There have been reports, journal articles, web pages and criminal convictions of crimes against children and adults.

ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/ has additional articles and research about child and ritual abuse.

Freedom from Mind Control – Neil Brick

Subliminal methods and mind control influence our lives in all areas. Social and cultural forms of mind control keep us from growing as human beings. These forms of control make it difficult for us to grow and learn as survivors. They make it more difficult to work through cult control programming to free our minds and our lives. Recovery techniques will be discussed that can help survivors and others break through their mind control programs and influences.

Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His work continues to educate the public about child abuse, trauma and ritual abuse crimes. His child abuse and ritual abuse newsletter S.M.A.R.T. has been published for over 20 years. http://neilbrick.com

Other presentations include:

How to Decrease Internal System In-Fighting and Increase Respect for The Gifts of All Internal Parts – Eileen Aveni

This presentation will focus on understanding the internal systems that may be present in a survivor, and how to work with them to gradually enable them to work together for true safety and healing.

Eileen Aveni, LMSW, LCSW, ACSW, BCD is a psychotherapist with 30+ years in medical and psychiatric settings working alongside other DID, Ritual Abuse, & Mind Control treatment specialists and law enforcement involved in these cases.

Visual Art and Writing Workshops – Cynthia Mochowski and Pia Moorland

Cynthia and Pia have used various art forms as part of their healing and prioritize safety and supportive environments. This weekend, they will offer two workshops – one visual art and one writing – so you may see the value in the different forms.

Mindfulness: Strive to Be in the Present – Manjot Singh Khalsa

Mindfulness is the ability to be fully present, aware of where we are and what is going on around us and inside of us and not being overly reactive or overwhelmed by it.

Be Here Now – Manjot Singh Khalsa

Manjot Singh Khalsa is the creator of a Kundalini Yoga and Meditation curriculum, “Be Here Now: Yoga, Meditation & Mantra for Trauma Survivors”. In today’s experiential workshop, participants will have the opportunity to stretch, breathe, strengthen and rest in a safe space.

Manjot Singh Khalsa is a Masters Level, Licensed Clinical Independent Social Worker. He has been in private practice since 1997. He has an eclectic practice for those clients who are interested in holistic healing practice.

Neil Brick recently spoke at the The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2017 ConferenceVideo Presentations from The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2017 Conference https://survivorship.org/presentations-from-the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2017-conference

Neil Brick – Survivorship Conference 2017 – How to Avoid Being Mind Controlled at a Conference: https://youtu.be/GGoaYw3pEZs

Neil Brick – Survivorship Conference 2017 – Freedom from Mind Control

https://youtu.be/SxBO2HU4R_M

How to Avoid Being Mind Controlled at a Conference and Freedom from Mind Control – 2017 Presentation by Neil Brick

https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/how-to-avoid-being-mind-controlled-at-a-conference-and-freedom-from-mind-control/