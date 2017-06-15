Exosite CTO Mark Benson to Present at the 2017 IoT Slam® Internet of Things Conference

MINNEAPOLIS — June 15, 2017 — Exosite, a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced that CTO Mark Benson will present at the 2017 IoT Slam Internet of Things Conference on June 22 at Research Triangle Park (R.T.P.), located in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The event will focus on the rapidly changing landscape driven by the emergence of IoT and the resulting impact on cloud, big data, prescriptive analytics, autonomic computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, smart cities, wearables, and much more.

Benson will present on “Building an Organizational IoT Competency: How to Prevent Disaster” at 10:30 a.m. in Room A. The presentation will focus on the fact that organizations attempting to build smart connected products across divisions, product portfolios, and markets are being faced with a stark reality: creating IoT projects is hard, and building a long-term organizational competency around developing IoT projects with excellence is even harder. Benson will present five key behaviors that successful organizations embrace when starting an IoT journey. He will also discuss how smart, connected products will redefine entire markets and the nature of competition over the coming decade. Finally, he will conclude with thoughts about how the key to long-term success is directly proportional to an organization’s ability to transform into a digital enterprise today.

More information on the expo and registration can be found here

As a proven leader in IoT, Exosite enables the world’s leading manufacturers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy connected products leveraging Murano, Exosite’s cloud-based IoT enablement platform, and Exchange, a curated library of reusable IoT elements, including industry-proven services, products and content. Exosite also offers technology-driven Digital Transformation Services and Professional Services designed to help organizations develop and execute an IoT strategy for long-term success.



About Mark Benson

As CTO, Mark Benson navigates emerging IoT developments and leads Exosite’s technology strategy to fuel its industry leadership and growth. Over the course of his career, Benson has led highly creative and multi-disciplined teams in the development of advanced, embedded product designs for industrial, medical, aerospace, military and consumer industries. Additionally, he authored the book, “The Art of Software Thermal Management for Embedded Systems,” and several technical papers and articles. Benson holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Bethel University in Arden Hills, Minnesota, and a master’s degree in software engineering from the University of Minnesota.

About Exosite

Founded in 2009, Exosite LLC, is an IoT software platform company that allows businesses to strategically leverage the revolutionary world of connected devices. Exosite’s cloud-based services enable the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy solutions that accelerate the IoT generation of their business. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.exosite.com.

