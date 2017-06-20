Everlena Morris Writes a Wonderful Book for Kids

Where Is My Tail? is a children’s book written by Everlena Morris. The book revolves around the rabbit’s fixation in finding its tail. This is a very lively book filled with colorful illustrations and easy to read dialogues.

Where Is My Tail? is great for keeping the children’s attention. The book is also splendid for role plays and/or puppet shows. The book is fun to read and will never bore the children.

Where Is My Tail? is highly recommended to kids, especially those who have just begun reading, to parents of toddlers, to pre-school teachers and to babysitters. This book is also a really adorable gift to kids.

Where Is My Tail? will soon be displayed at the upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual-Print, which will take place this coming June 23, 2017. So what are you waiting for? Grab yourself a copy now, save the date and see you there!

Where Is My Tail?

Written by Everlena Morris

Published by Xlibris

Published date October 30, 2010

Paperback price: $15.99

