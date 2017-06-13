Laredo Locksmith Pros Unveils A New Version Of The Company Website That Provides More Information For Customers Looking For Locksmith Services

Local company, Laredo Locksmith Pros recently launched a new version of the company website. This new site provides more detailed information about the variety of locksmith services available with the goal of making it easier for customers to learn about the company and request assistance.



Company insiders reported that the new version of the website was designed to maximize the user experience and make it easy to navigate on both computers and mobile devices.



The new sections on the site include detailed information about each of the different types of services available.



New features include:



- A contact page

- A page describing emergency locksmith services available

- Details about pricing for each service

- A page about the company



There is also a new web page to request locksmith services online that offers special rates and coupons. And, there are sections for automotive, residential, commercial, and lock services that all include individual pages for each specific service available such as car key replacement, lock changes, and more.



Management at Laredo Locksmith Pros noted that; “before the upgrade, there was limited information available on our site and customers had to call us directly to ask if we offered the type of service they required. Now, after months of development, we are thrilled to be able to provide our customers with all of the information they need quickly, right at their fingertips. And, we look forward to continuing to enhance our website as new technologies emerge and new services become available.”



About the company: Laredo Locksmith Pros is a local company providing residential, automotive, commercial, and emergency locksmith services throughout the area. The company is committed to providing upfront prices and all technicians have 5+ years of experience and are all licensed, bonded and insured. More information may be found on the company website: https://laredotxlocksmith.com/

