Smaato Appoints Former eBay, Turn Inc. Executive Glenn Fishback as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Rapid Global Expansion

Smaato, the leading global real-time advertising platform for mobile publishers and app developers, poises itself for the next rapid growth phase with the appointment of Glenn Fishback as global Chief Revenue Officer. Glenn will focus on scalable and sustainable revenue generation to allow Smaato to gain market share in the US and globally, particularly in China, the second largest mobile advertising market in the world.



Glenn has more than 18 years of executive-level experience leading digital marketing firms during high-growth phases, including several startups that have gone public or have been acquired. As​ Turn Inc.’s founding Vice President of Sales, Glenn built the company’s sales team from the ground up, successfully developing and scaling one of the earliest DSP platforms for Cadreon back in 2008. In 2012, he became the General Manager of eBay Enterprise’s Global Display Media business, where he helped build the company’s first-party audience targeting programmatic platform that reached more than 200M active global users. Most recently, Glenn was the founding SVP Sales at 12 Digit Media, which was acquired by Westfield Corporation in February 2017.



“Glenn is a visionary sales leader and has been involved in the digital media space from its inception. Glenn brings the leadership and depth of experience, particularly with global advertisers and agencies, that will be critical to Smaato as we grow our global footprint,” said Ragnar Kruse, CEO and co-founder of Smaato.



The recent acquisition of Smaato by Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communications Group initiated a strategic growth partnership with the mutual goal of establishing the largest global end-to-end mobile platform – enabling advertising within, into and out of China and leveraging Smaato’s massive global publisher inventory, which reaches 1 billion monthly unique mobile users. Smaato’s priority is to always uphold the highest standards of viewability, transparency and market quality as the company enters its new expansion phase.



“Smaato has built a powerful integrated mobile advertising platform that is entering a period of hypergrowth thanks to its partnership with Spearhead. The team’s expertise in mobile is unparalleled, and I look forward to accelerating their revenue during the next important strategic growth phase of the business,” said Glenn Fishback.



About Smaato



Smaato is the leading global real-time mobile advertising platform, connecting 10,000+ advertisers – including 91 of the Top 100 Ad Age brands – with over 90,000 app developers and mobile web publishers. Smaato manages up to 10 billion mobile ad impressions daily and reaches over 1 billion unique mobile users monthly. Founded in 2005 by mobile pioneers Ragnar Kruse and Petra Vorsteher, Smaato has global headquarters in San Francisco, California, with additional regional headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and Singapore. Learn more at www.smaato.com.