Drawbridge Boosts Cross-Device Targeting and Activation Capabilities with PushSpring Unique Mobile App Audience Data

Drawbridge, the leading digital identity management company, today announced the addition of unique new data segments to its cross-device advertising platform from PushSpring, the first and largest independent app-based mobile audience platform. PushSpring’s data is derived solely from mobile apps, delivering truly differentiated audience inputs and segments for Drawbridge’s self-service and managed-service platform customers.

With consumers spending five hours per day on mobile devices, the mobile app environment is a data goldmine. PushSpring specializes in mobile audience data sourced from over 200 million mobile devices, which is broken into over 250 audience segments ranging from demographic, interest, and lifestyle-based categories, with the ability to quickly create custom segments. Drawbridge then leverages its Connected Consumer Graph® to extend these mobile app-based audience segments and reach those consumers across all of their associated devices.

“The audience data landscape is extremely cluttered, and most of the available data in the marketplace is very similar, if not duplicative, across vendors,” said Drawbridge’s VP of Sales for North America, Dini Mehta. “Using mobile app ownership data as a targeting parameter combined with our cross-device graph ​is incredibly differentiated.​ Advertisers need and want to reach consumers based on where they are spending majority of their time,​ ​while activating on a particular device at the time they are most likely to convert. This allows us to be truly device-agnostic from a targeting and activation standpoint.”

“Today’s most effective cross-device marketing strategies rely on the combination of highly accurate audience data combined with a best in class cross-platform identity resolution,” said Brandon Zirkle, Vice President of Partnerships at PushSpring. “Through our partnership with Drawbridge, marketers can now access the full library of PushSpring audiences or build their own mobile-originated custom audiences in the PushSpring Audience Console and execute targeted cross-device media campaigns on the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform.”

***

Resources

Learn more about Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform

Read more Drawbridge News

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is the leading digital identity company, building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and has been verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

About PushSpring

PushSpring is the leading independent mobile app audience data provider, offering data, tools, and intelligence products to advertisers and mobile app publishers. PushSpring processes billions of monthly mobile app and device-level signals to create a highly accurate and complete multi-dimensional classification of mobile app audiences, offering nearly 200 million targetable device IDs. PushSpring Personas and custom audience segments can be accessed via the PushSpring Audience Console and distributed through industry-leading DMPs, DSPs, and programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk, Google DBM, MediaMath, Centro, LiveRamp DataStore, and Oracle Data Cloud, as well as dozens of ad network platforms, to power mobile marketing objectives for brands and app owners. PushSpring is a member of the IAB, MMA and the DAA Self-Regulatory Program.

Contact

Mike Murphy, Senior Marketing Manager

mike@drawbridge.com