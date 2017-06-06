Risch Results Now Offers Contract Staffing

Dallas, TX, June 6, 2017: Risch Results is now offering its clients contract placement services in addition to direct-hire staffing in several areas including marketing, sales leadership, consulting and human resources. Contract staffing offers an alternative, flexible placement process to companies as staffing needs expand and contract based on a variety of internal and external factors.

Contract staffing offers several benefits, including filling unpredictable short-term staffing needs or the ability to try out a candidate for a position to ensure there is a good fit for the future.

“At Risch Results, we watch hiring and staffing trends, helping our clients examine which strategies work best for their specific business. The most obvious driver for contact staffing is the cost savings. Contract staffing also benefits employers because of the limited legal liability, shorter recruiting and hiring lifecycles and the ability to test drive professionals before offering them a possible full-time position,” explains Jolene Risch, President of Risch Results.

As Risch Results works with clients to fill their contract staffing needs, the company’s recruiting process remains the same as it is for full-time candidate searches. They begin every search with original research then fully vet all candidates and present only the ones that best match the position and company culture. Whether the client needs contract, contract-to-hire, or direct hire recruiting, Risch Results leverages its deep expertise, tools, and networks to meet the clients’ staffing needs.

For companies that need a specific skill set for a finite period, or additional personnel for a specific project, contract selling solutions are an ideal way to optimize payroll.

Risch Results, LLC is a privately held management and executive recruiting firm. The company was founded by Jolene Risch in 2006 and features four executive recruiters with a proven track record for providing organizations with senior executive leadership. Risch Results works with growing companies to identify and hire the specific and often unique talent needed to meet their challenges and growth goals. The company specializes in three critical business functions, Marketing, Sales Leadership, Consulting and Human Resources, for small to mid-sized businesses.

