Hearst Acquires Print, Digital and Local Media Assets of 21st Century Media Newspaper, LLC, Including the New Haven Register

Hearst today announced that it has acquired the Connecticut print and digital assets of 21st Century Media Newspaper, LLC, a Digital First Media company. The acquisition includes three daily newspapers—New Haven Register, The Middletown Press and The Register Citizen—as well as eight weekly newspapers, niche publications and Connecticut Magazine. The announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Newspapers President Mark Aldam. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Aldam commented: “This investment strengthens Hearst Newspapers’ commitment to local communities in Connecticut, and expands Hearst’s local media presence to eight daily titles, 11 weeklies and a robust collection of digital outlets within the state. The New Haven Register has a rich tradition for high-quality community journalism dating back to the Jackson family ownership era. By connecting our current Connecticut media assets across Fairfield County with the New Haven Register group, we expect to advance enterprise journalism across southern Connecticut.”

The new properties, which have a combined weekly circulation of more than 470,000 households and a monthly digital reach of 1.4 million unique visitors, will become part of Hearst Newspapers’ Connecticut Media Group.

The New Haven Register was founded in 1812, The Middletown Press in 1878 and The Register Citizen in 1889. Throughout the history of these publications, the papers have come to be trusted sources of news across the more than 19 towns and cities in New Haven, Middlesex and Litchfield counties.

Paul Barbetta, group publisher and president of the Hearst Connecticut Media Group, will oversee business and news operations for the acquired properties.

About Hearst

Hearst is one of the nation’s largest diversified media, information and services companies with more than 360 businesses. Its major interests include ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; majority ownership of global ratings agency Fitch Group; Hearst Health, a group of medical information and services businesses; 30 television stations such as WCVB-TV in Boston and KCRA-TV in Sacramento, Calif., which reach a combined 19 percent of U.S. viewers; newspapers such as the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle and Albany Times Union, nearly 300 magazines around the world including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s BAZAAR and Car and Driver; digital services businesses such as iCrossing and KUBRA; and investments in emerging digital and video companies such as BuzzFeed, Vice, Complex Networks and AwesomenessTV. Follow us on Twitter @HearstLive and @Hearst, and subscribe to Hearstlink.

About Hearst Newspapers

Hearst Newspapers is the operating group responsible for Hearst’s newspapers, local digital marketing services businesses and directories. With more than 4,000 employees across the nation, Hearst Newspapers publishes 22 dailies and 64 weeklies, including the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News and Albany Times Union. It also operates digital marketing services and directories businesses under the LocalEdge brand.