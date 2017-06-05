“The Final Curtain Call: Revelation Unmasked”

This is not only an invaluable study guide to all Christians, but it should also be a much sought after resource for pastors. Every individual that is alive today should be very aware of both their own future and the future of all mankind. There should be a sense of great urgency to discover the events in our not-so-distant future so that we can properly prioritize our lives. Concerning this, Dr. Boone writes: “Events are tumbling over one another in such rapid succession that we cannot keep up with the pace in our everyday living. The world is full of fear, and terror seems to reign.”

The book of Revelation is perhaps the most important single book written in all of history. In spite of this, it remains possibly the most unread. Through “The Final Curtain Call,” Dr. Boone has undertaken a mission to peel away the layers of complexity and perceived mystery. Each verse in Revelation was inspired by the Holy Spirit of God. Yet for almost two thousand years, only the most devout have dared to brave its waters. The time has come for this book to be both read and studied at least as much as the other beloved books of the Bible.

Revelation is, in fact, not a fantasy but an all-encompassing documentary of events both in our past and our future. In it, Jesus commends certain of his past followers for their faithfulness. But he also warns those who would take lightly their positions as sons and daughters of the Most High. Revelation also clearly unveils evil for what it is; a thief that steals and destroys the hope of those that refuse to trust in the “author and finisher” of our faith. Unfortunately, most of humanity remains oblivious to the spiritual battles that are raging all around us.

In “The Final Curtain Call,” Dr. Boone shares with his readers what he has learned over his fifty years of study, service and full-time ministry. You will walk away from reading this book having sensed that you have been privileged to take a long and informative peak behind the curtain. The truth of the Word of God is credited as the final authority and ultimate guide for our short journey through this life. There is no better way to explore a book like Revelation than on a verse-by-verse-tour conducted by a man of Dr. Don Boone’s wisdom and dedication to accuracy. May you be truly blessed by … “The Final Curtain Call.”