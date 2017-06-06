The Elizabeth Hospice Golf Tournament & Dinner Auction at Maderas Golf Course

Join The Elizabeth Hospice at The Elizabeth Hospice Golf Tournament and Dinner Auction on Friday, September 22, 2017 at the beautiful Maderas Golf Club, in Poway, CA. All proceeds raised benefit our Children’s Bereavement Program that is available to children and teens in the community and that does not require a patient affiliation. The program includes Camp Erin® San Diego, a unique camp experience that combines traditional camp activities with grief-related exercises and emotional support; school-based grief support groups in 11 school districts along with training for school professionals; and children/caregiver grief support groups. Make a difference in the life of a grieving child by participating in The Elizabeth Hospice Golf Tournament and Dinner Auction. Non-golfers are invited to attend the evening festivities at our “Margaritaville” inspired Dinner Auction for a fun and meaningful way to wrap up the week!



The golf tournament begins with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Come hungry and ready to enjoy a lovely dinner celebration and auction at 5:45pm.



Early-bird pricing is available for golfers ($275/person) and dinner guests ($125/person) through July 31, 2017. Lunch and dinner are included with the golf registration. After July 31, golf registration is $300 per person, dinner guests are $150 per person. Register online at https://elizabethhospice.org/golf . Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Korie Duke, The Elizabeth Hospice Special Events & Development Coordinator at Korie.Duke@ehospice.org or (760) 796-3722.



The Elizabeth Hospice provides the most comprehensive counseling and grief support services for all ages in the region. Services are available to the community-at-large, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. A patient affiliation is not required. In addition, The Elizabeth Hospice is host to Camp Erin® San Diego, in partnership with The Moyer Foundation’s Camp Erin© national network of bereavement camps.



“The Elizabeth Hospice appreciates the community support of Camp Erin® San Diego and our Children’s Bereavement Program that includes peer support and school-based support groups,” said Jan Jones, President and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice. “Camp Erin and our Children’s Bereavement Services are a true gift for children who have experienced the loss of someone close to them. It provides these children an opportunity to explore and express feelings while memorializing the person who died.”



As a recent camper described: “Camp Erin helped me find friends and people I can relate to who know how I feel and it’s helpful to have that. I have found friends that understand one of the deepest parts of me and of my life, and that is really helpful.” -14 year old, male



For more information on Camp Erin® San Diego or other grief support services for adults and children available through the Center for Compassionate Care of The Elizabeth Hospice, please call (800) 797-2050.





About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s most experienced and largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org

