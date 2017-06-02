New Study Finds Most Cooling Towers Test Positive for Legionella

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the results of a new study about the prevalence of Legionella bacteria in cooling towers across the country. According to reports, CDC researchers found that 84% of the 196 cooling towers tested for Legionella DNA came back positive. Viable Legionella was confirmed in approximately 40% of the cooling towers.

Legionella is spread to humans when they inhale contaminated droplets of water. People can then develop Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever, especially if they have a weakened or suppressed immune system. This is why it is important to test water sources that could harbor the bacteria. These sources typically include cooling towers in addition to potable water systems, hot tubs, hot water tanks, large plumbing systems and decorative fountains.

Regular maintenance of cooling towers and other manmade water sources is essential for controlling the growth of Legionella in these systems. According to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), these systems should be properly monitored and maintained according to manufacturers’ recommendations to prevent buildup of scale, sediment and bio-fouling.

"Proactive testing can help prevent outbreaks of this potentially fatal disease or pinpoint the source of an outbreak if one has already occurred," said Christopher Goulah, Ph.D., Legionella Technical Manager at EMSL Analytical, Inc. "Testing is the only way to know for sure if Legionella is present in a cooling tower or other source. At EMSL, we offer traditional culturing methods and advanced Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and DNA sequencing methods. PCR tests are an excellent method for rapid results, but they do not indicate whether the bacteria are alive or not. This is why traditional culturing methods remain the gold standard, although the two testing methods are often used together."

