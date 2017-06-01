Navantis Recognized as Winner for 2017 Microsoft Cloud for Global Good – Technology for Good Partner of the Year

“It is a terrific achievement to be recognized for our work with the Canadian Red Cross to build an Emergency Management Information System that allows the Red Cross to quickly respond to disasters across Canada,” said Andy Papadopoulos, CEO of Navantis. “This win is a testament to our team’s passion in helping clients adopt integrated cloud technologies that make a difference in people’s lives as the industry migrates toward a cloud-first environment.”

Navantis today announced it has won the 2017 Microsoft Cloud for Global Good – Technology for Good Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“It is a terrific achievement to be recognized for our work with the Canadian Red Cross to build an Emergency Management Information System that allows the Red Cross to quickly respond to disasters across Canada,” said Andy Papadopoulos, CEO of Navantis. “This win is a testament to our team’s passion in helping clients adopt integrated cloud technologies that make a difference in people’s lives as the industry migrates toward a cloud-first environment.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,800 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Navantis was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Cloud for Global Good - Technology for Good award category.

The award recognizes a partner creating and deploying a cutting-edge cloud technology solution for a non-governmental organization (NGO)/nonprofit. The partner that wins this award is helping to empower nonprofit organizations with Microsoft technology in ways that help them to be more efficient and/or more effective at driving their missions.

“The outstanding innovation and expertise the Microsoft partner community continues to provide is demonstrated by this year’s award winners,” said Ron Huddleston, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “We applaud Navantis on winning the 2017 Microsoft Cloud for Global Good – Technology for Good Partner of the Year award.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.



About Navantis:

Navantis Inc., now a Datavail company, focuses on application development, support and systems integration across the Microsoft Dynamics CRM, SharePoint and .NET services suites. We are now over 850 people strong. The Datavail investment will enable us to continue to expand the services we offer our customers and support our mission to help our customers grow their businesses by aligning their technology solutions to their long-term business goals. For more information, visit Navantis.com

About Datavail:

Datavail is a specialized IT services company focused on Data Management with solutions in BI/DW, analytics, database administration, custom application development, and enterprise applications. We provide both professional and managed services delivered via our global delivery model, focused on Microsoft, Oracle and other leading technologies. With more than 850 employees in four countries, Datavail offers deep technical expertise in a flexible, agile engagement model that focuses on customer success. Founded in 2007, Datavail is based in Broomfield, Colorado and supports enterprise clients located worldwide. For more information, visit www.datavail.com.



For More Information Contact:

Cindy Scarborough

Director, Marketing Navantis

cindys@navantis.com



Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



