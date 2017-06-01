California Residents Learn about Ticks during National Lyme Disease Awareness Month

Earlier this month, San Francisco’s KGO-TV broadcast a story about Lyme disease and the medical challenges faced by area residents who have been diagnosed with the condition. The report chronicles the potential difficulties of getting an accurate diagnosis and efforts to improve the situation.

This month also happens to be National Lyme Disease Awareness Month and the return of tick season in many parts of the state. Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium known as Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. In California and along the West Coast, the western blacklegged tick spreads the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most humans are infected through the bites of immature ticks called nymphs. Nymphs are tiny (less than 2 mm) and difficult to see; they feed during the spring and summer months. Adult ticks can also transmit the Lyme disease bacterium, but they are much larger and are more likely to be discovered and removed before they have had time to cause an infection.

“Many health experts believe there are likely many more cases of Lyme disease in California than are reported due to the disease’s case definition and patients being misdiagnosed with other conditions,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Health officials encourage people to seek medical attention if they observe Lyme disease symptoms and have had a tick bite. The ticks themselves can also be tested for the presence of Borrelia burgdorferi utilizing PCR-based DNA analysis. At EMSL we offer an easy-to-use Lyme Disease Tick Test Kit to collect samples that are then analyzed through our network of laboratories.”

