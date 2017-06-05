Learning about Dinosaurs Gets More Fun with Bilingual Children’s Book

What better way is there for kids to read dinosaur stories than a bilingual children’s book? Reyna Villa Lehker published an illustrated children’s book on dinosaurs titled “The Wonderful Adventures of Nikosaurus” (Las Maravillosas Aventuras de Nikosaurio). Illustrated by Lorena Romero and published under Xlibris, the lovely little book is written in English and Spanish.



Children and their parents will appreciate “The Wonderful Adventures of Nikosaurus” for its easy and simple narration and lively illustrations. Such a combination truly befits the fun story that readers, young and old alike, will love. Written in a style that ensures a smooth story flow, this bilingual children’s book makes dinosaurs approachable and endearing subjects for children – a theme Disney and DreamWorks have exploited many times in their films. Perhaps they could adapt “The Wonderful Adventures of Nikosaurus” into an animated film.



While this book endears children to creatures that no longer existed, it also encourages children and their parents to learn a second language. Parents could read “The Wonderful Adventures of Nikosaurus” to their kids who have a hard time studying English or Spanish in school. In fact, anyone who wants to learn either language could just read this fun book.



Lehker’s “The Wonderful Adventures of Nikosaurus” (Las Maravillosas Aventuras de Nikosaurio) was one of the many children’s books displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America.



“The Wonderful Adventures of Nikosaurus” (Las Maravillosas Aventuras de Nikosaurio)

Written by Reyna Villa Lehker

Published by Xlibris

Published date: September 19, 2009

Paperback price: $15.99

