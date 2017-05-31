Writer Publishes Bilingual Children’s Book on Dinosaurs

Reyna Villa Lehker presents a better way for parents to raise a bilingual child: through reading, what else? She published an illustrated bilingual children’s book on dinosaurs titled “The Wonderful Adventures of Nikosaurus” (Las Maravillosas Aventuras de Nikosaurio) under Xlibris in 2009.



Written in English and Spanish and illustrated by Lorena Romero, “The Wonderful Adventures of Nikosaurus” is a wonderful resource for parents who aim to teach Spanish alongside their native English to their children. And for Spanish speakers, especially Spanish immigrants, Lehker’s book will help their kids learn English effectively and assimilate better in their new schools and communities without losing their mother tongue.



Lehker’s storytelling and Romero’s colourful illustrations will surely inculcate the love of reading in children. “The Wonderful Adventures of Nikosaurus” should set the trend for bilingual children’s literature.

Lehker’s “The Wonderful Adventures of Nikosaurus” (Las Maravillosas Aventuras de Nikosaurio) is one of the fewest bilingual children’s books that will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 BookExpo America on June 1 to 2, 2013.

“The Wonderful Adventures of Nikosaurus” (Las Maravillosas Aventuras de Nikosaurio)

Written by Reyna Villa Lehker

Published by Xlibris

Published date: September 19, 2009

Paperback price: $15.99

