ASUS Introduces New X299 Based Motherboards

A new era of high-end desktops is here. Intel® just took the wraps off its long-awaited Core™ X-Series processors and accompanying X299 chipset, which bring enough horsepower and bandwidth for everything from professional content creation to hardcore gaming. The new LGA2066 processors require new motherboards, and ASUS has a diverse lineup split between the Prime, TUF, and ROG families.

ROG has three models expertly tailored for different priorities: the Rampage VI Extreme lives up to its name for drool-worthy dream machines with custom liquid cooling and ultra-fast networking, the Rampage VI Apex unabashedly targets peak game performance and record-breaking overclocking, and the Strix X299-E provides gamers the powerful tuning, cooling, and personalization options they need to get the most from their rigs. ROG does more than just offer checkbox features—we take the time to ensure each one is empowering for enthusiasts and accessible for beginners.

The Prime and TUF models are designed for differing audiences: new Prime X299-Deluxe is for high-end builders who want it all, the Prime X299-A eschews certain extras in favor of a straightforward approach that gets back to basics, the TUF X299 Mark 1 stands out from its competitors with protective armor and advanced cooling options, while the TUF X299 Mark 2 strips down to the essentials for X299 builders who want to deviate from the conventional formula. The new ASUS Prime and TUF X299s series are a breath of fresh air at a time when far too many motherboards offer more of the same.

Shared Innovations Define The ROG X299 Family

All three boards share the same DNA—essential features that enthusiasts in the Republic of Gamers demand. That starts with critically acclaimed overclocking and cooling controls for liquid and air. There are dedicated pump headers for powering custom loops and all-in-one coolers, plus intelligent fan controls for optimal efficiency and quiet acoustics. Sensor grouping lets your cooling react to a mix of workloads, including GPU-heavy gaming via direct temperature monitoring for select graphics cards.

Tuning your gaming PC is easy whether you want to perfect your setup with manual tweaking or automatically configure and overclock the whole thing with a single click using our 5-Way Optimization utility. Speaking of overclocking, our experts have already used the Rampage VI Apex to take 8 world records and 20 global records with the Core X-processor reaching 7.560GHz, and we’re just getting started. Expect more records to fall as we cement ROG’s legacy as the absolute performance leader.

Gaming PCs provide unprecedented options to express your style, including through personalized lighting. The RGB LEDs embedded on our boards are augmented by headers for multiple RGB LED strips to illuminate your entire chassis. All of the lighting is part of our Aura Sync ecosystem, which synchronizes harmoniously across compatible ROG graphics cards, peripherals, and monitors, along with other components from our partners.

Equipped with the latest generation of SupremeFX integrated audio, ROG’s new X299 motherboards boast enhanced recording quality for streamers who want their voice to come through clearly. Graphics cards plug into reinforced SafeSlots that protect against damage from heavy GPU coolers and rough handling.

Intel’s VROC technology combines with our optional add-in card to enable insane M.2 RAID arrays made up of a stack of parallel drives with a direct line to the CPU. You can hit ludicrous speeds with enough capacity for overflowing game libraries. You get all the latest I/O, including USB 3.1 Gen 2 with Type-C™ ports and internal headers pushing speeds up to 10Gbps. Onboard Wi-Fi and Intel Gigabit networking are standard equipment, and you can add Intel’s new Optane™ memory as a high-speed cache.

Prime Time For X299

Built for power users and prosumers, the Prime series represents the culmination of decades of experience refining all aspects of motherboard technology. These boards mate state-of-the-art connectivity with accessible tuning options to provide a premium experience everyone can enjoy.

All of our X299 motherboards have extensive overclocking and cooling options available in both the UEFI and software. The Primes go one step further with 5-Way Optimization, which intelligently overclocks your system and tunes the cooling based on the individual characteristics of your components. Beginners can effortlessly optimize their entire PC with a single click, while experienced users can adjust tuning parameters to meet their needs.

Refinement extends to the styling, whose predominantly black-and-white theme lays the perfect foundation for understated builds—or much flashier ones with RGB lighting. Our Prime X299 boards feature multiple headers for LED strips that can light up your entire chassis. They’re part of a rich ecosystem of Aura Sync products that can synchronize colors and effects across a complete system, from the motherboard and graphics card to peripherals and other components.

Intel’s new Core X-Series processors demand serious cooling, which is why all of our new X299 motherboards have dedicated headers for all-in-one liquid coolers and stand-alone pumps. Our Prime X299 series also support up to three-way graphics configurations, and their x16 slots incorporate structural reinforcements with our SafeSlot technology to prevent damage and protect your investment.

PCIe lanes left unused by graphics can be devoted to storage with VROC, which combines multiple M.2 SSDs in a bootable RAID array connected directly to the CPU. An insane number of drives can run in parallel across multiple VROC cards to deliver staggering throughput and warp fast access for system drives. Intel’s Optane memory technology is supported, which provides a solid-state cache to accelerate other storage devices.

This new Prime series receives our latest on-board audio enhancements, including a Realtek S1220A codec paired with an amplifier and premium components that produce immersive and crystal clear sound which rivals some dedicated sound cards.

TUF Enough To Endure

Our Prime X299 motherboards are balanced by entries from the TUF family. These models march to a different beat that prioritizes reliability and durability for PCs built to go the distance. They use tougher components than conventional counterparts, and they’re subjected to more stringent testing.

Shifting focus requires a new outlook, and TUF answers with distinctive designs that meld industrial sensibilities with a touch of space marine. Stealthy by nature, the new boards minimize RGB lighting to concentrate on different priorities.

Availability & Pricing

ROG Rampage VI Extreme, Rampage VI Apex and ROG Strix X299-E motherboards will be available at leading resellers starting in late June with the Strix series arriving first. ASUS Prime X299-Deluxe, Prime X299-A and TUF X299 Mark 1 motherboards will be available at leading resellers in starting in late June. Suggested MSRP pricing will be announced on 6/26/2017.

For additional information, product images and specifics on each ROG board, please check out our launch article at ROG. If you want to see more of what ASUS has to offer for X299, check out our Edge Up article on the motherboards from the Prime and TUF families.

