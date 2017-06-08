Author Brings Redefines Contemporary Action and Adventure in New Book Series

Told masterfully from a modern standpoint, the book will refresh long-time adventure and action genre readers looking for out-of-the ordinary action and adventure, and it will also appeal to the new generation of adventure and action readers: the millennials.

Brett Diffley masterfully delivers the story of the first installment to the Davenport book series entitled “Perfect Plan.” The book brings the readers a refreshing take on adventure stories and takes action and adventure to new heights. Diffley gives a courageous take into the pressing and sensitive issues we are facing today – human trafficking, major oil spill cleanup, and the plight of endangered animals – and incorporates them into the heart of the action in his book.

The book’s fast pace and provocative adventure and the entire story will leave the authors immersed from start to finish. Told masterfully from a modern standpoint, the book will refresh long-time adventure and action genre readers looking for out-of-the ordinary action and adventure, and it will also appeal to the new generation of adventure and action readers: the millennials. The book guarantees wide readership because of its timely and realistic take on the issues about nature conservation and natural disaster management and recovery. The squeamish readers will have to gather courage in the books graphic and realistic depiction of one of the worst atrocities of our modern time: human trafficking. All these issues and more are rolled into one in a thrilling, roller coaster ride of a story, plus the unpredictable characters and unlikely heroes and villains.

“Perfect Plan” is sure to deliver a strong punch for readers want a fast-paced, contemporary action and adventure story. This first book in Diffley’s adventure book series was definitely a great start for following a new book series, thanks to the 2017 Book Expo America last June 1, 2017.



“Perfect Plan”

Written by Brett Diffley

Published by Booklocker.com Inc.

Published date February 15, 2013

Paperback price: $29.95



About the author

Brett Diffley was born in Anchorage, Alaska and Raised in Tri-Cities, Washington, where he attended high school in Finley Washington. Hi is currently Living in Black Diamond, Washington. He’s a fixed-wing pilot, commercial helicopter pilot and flight instructor, and also has been a commercial diver, professional dog trainer for retrievers, self-employed entrepreneur, a commercial fisherman and a trained assassin.