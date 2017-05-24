Placecast Expands Leadership Team with Former Nielsen and Research Now Executives to Strengthen Measurement Solutions for Mobile Advertising

Placecast, the leading location-based mobile data management platform, today announced the appointment of Jake Moskowitz as Vice President of Measurement Solutions and Maria Domoslawska as Vice President of Insights. The two join Placecast’s executive leadership team to advance the company’s aggressive roadmap of upcoming product launches in the independent third party measurement space, designed to verify the accuracy of geo-targeted mobile ad campaigns.

Currently, brands and marketers waste millions of dollars each year on poor data within the digital ad ecosystem--as much as $16.4 billion of digital spend in 2017 will be fraudulent. Placecast’s new product will tackle a key element of the ongoing ad fraud crisis with a new level of verification from a highly accurate third-party data set: mobile carrier data.

Jake Moskowitz joins the Placecast team with more than 15 years experience and will be responsible for product design, go-to-market strategy, and business development functions for Placecast’s upcoming offerings that will combat the industry’s ad fraud crisis. Most recently, Moskowitz led global business development at Verve where he managed relationships with partners across data targeting, ad verification, and campaign effectiveness, as well as other strategic partnerships. Prior to that, Moskowitz served as the Senior VP of Business Development at social adtech company Kinetic Social. Here, he boosted the company’s position within Facebook’s Marketing Partners Program, which led to 400+% growth in revenue on the Facebook platform, and keyed the launch of similar relationships with programs from Twitter, Pinterest, and Snapchat.

Most notably, Moskowitz was formerly VP of Innovation and VP Client Services at Nielsen, where he led relationships with leading digital publishers such as Facebook, Twitter, and Yahoo! to develop unprecedented solutions in advertising measurement with a focus on cross-platform and mobile. He was instrumental in the launch of Nielsen’s Multi-Touch Attribution modeling solution, the first-of-its-kind to measure the impact of television and digital on offline in-store product sales. Moskowitz also designed and introduced Nielsen’s first mobile brand lift measurement product and its first in-store traffic lift measurement product, overseeing product development and managing relationships with its first clients. Earlier in his career, Jake spent eight years at AT&T in a variety of roles from field operations, to B2B and B2C marketing, to business development.

“I’ve seen firsthand the need for accurate measurement in the mobile ad ecosystem, and how to build a measurement tool that can be trusted. Location data is perhaps the least understood of the main sources for fraud, and I know carrier data is the way to shine a light on it. In 2017, there’s no excuse for marketers to lose ad dollars to inaccurate targeting and attribution, and our products can cut waste in half or more,” Moskowitz said. “I’m excited to join Placecast and ensure that such wasted marketing spend becomes a thing of the past.”

Maria Domoslawska joins the Placecast team with over 18 years of experience in technology, advertising, and market research dedicated to business growth through innovation and new product creation. At Placecast, she will leverage her background to develop and bring to market new methodologies for geo ad & audience measurement. Previously, she was VP of Global Digital Strategy and Research at digital data collection company Research Now, where she led global digital strategy and new product development. While at Research Now, Domoslawska was a key player in building a new unit devoted to digital media measurement. During her tenure, the Research Now ad & audience products gained recognition and adoption in the ad tech industry and among top global brands and advertisers.

Her work with organizations such as the ARF, IAB and ESOMAR has always focused on evolving the existing measurement methods with new technologies to drive ROI efficiency and to provide actionable recommendations to clients.

Before joining Research Now, Domoslawska held management and senior management positions at EmSense Corporation (Vice President, Digital and Media Research), Exponential (Director of Research), and Digitas (Customer Research Group Manager). Recently at I-COM 2016, Domoslawska presented alongside Placecast CEO Alistair Goodman, introducing new measurement for cross-platform media effectiveness and attribution, as well as new norms for understanding retail behavior for mobile-centric consumers.

“Having worked with Placecast before, I knew the team and the location data and I thought that the team’s dedication to innovation and focus on bringing the best possible solutions to their customers align closely with my personal goals and career path,” said Domoslawska. “I look forward to working with a great team and developing Placecast’s offerings to the new industry standards for the geo targeted media and measurement.”

“Location-based mobile ad spend is projected to grow by $20 billion in the next 4 years--and yet, more than 50 percent of location-based bids are proven inaccurate, meaning half of the potential mobile ad impressions paid for by brands are not delivered within the promised target range. That’s unacceptable,” said CEO Goodman. “Jake and Maria are two great additions to the Placecast team, and two of the most qualified people to lead the charge for better measurement and targeting.”

About Placecast

Placecast is the industry’s leading enterprise mobile data management platform (DMP) that aggregates location data and user behavior across different devices in the physical world, and translates it into measurement products, as well as audience segments that can be targeted through mobile advertising campaigns via Placecast’s demand side platform (DSP). The platform provides Placecast’s partners with a rich understanding of the relationship between their users and locations over time, enabling them to make smarter marketing decisions.



To-date Placecast has been trusted as a DMP globally by several Fortune 100 enterprises such as AT&T, Rogers, Visa, O2 Telefonica, and has created over 400 Million unique mobile user profiles utilizing billions of mobile data attributes. Placecast has also run thousands of high-performing mobile advertising campaigns for brands such as Starbucks, The North Face, and Jet Blue, etc., enabling them to optimize their media buys by delivering more relevant and personalized mobile experiences to their target audiences.



Founded in 2005, Placecast is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Atlanta, New York and London. Placecast is backed by CNF Investments, ONSET Ventures, Quatrex Capital, and Voyager Capital.





