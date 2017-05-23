Toshiba America Foundation Announces $100,000 for 15 Innovative Classroom STEM Projects

TAF grants provide teachers with the tools they need to be more effective educators

The Toshiba America Foundation (TAF) today announced nearly $100,000 in grants for 15 innovative K-12 classroom STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematic) projects. Among these is a grant for Jefferson Elementary School in Charleston, Illinois which will use TAF funds to buy and launch a high altitude weather balloon to gather data on atmospheric conditions near space. Nearly 200 sixth grade students will integrate this data with other gathered from ground based weather stations for analysis. Professional meteorologists who will volunteer their time to help the students analyze their data and apply it to understanding weather and climate.

[See Related Materials at bottom for full list of grant recipients]

“TAF grants provide teachers with the tools they need to be more effective educators,” said TAF Program Manager Mizuho Fischer. “The grants make the classroom a more exciting place for both teachers and students.”

Toshiba America Foundation’s grants aim to fund projects designed by individual classroom teachers. This “direct-to-teacher” approach brings immediate results. Teachers are able to enhance the way they teach STEM subjects because the grant supports equipment for hands-on experiments and project based learning to the curriculum. At TAF, we believe that learning STEM subjects is a lot more fun and engaging than just reading a textbook.

About Toshiba America Foundation

Founded in 1990 with support from Toshiba Corporation and the Toshiba America Group Companies, Toshiba America Foundation (TAF) is a non-profit grant making organization dedicated to helping classroom teachers make STEM learning fun and successful for K to 12 students in U.S. schools. TAF grants support public and nonprofit private schools throughout the United States. For more information, please visit: www.toshiba.com/taf.

