Tambo’s Greatest Adventure

The story starts in the jungle, where a baby elephant was born. The mother elephant named her Tambo. She has a large, loving family who watches over her to keep her safe. One day, she wanders away from her herd to follow a beautiful butterfly inside the jungle. In her preoccupied state, she steps on a twig and was caught by a poacher’s trap. The children of the village free her and return her to her family. They became good friends after that.



Tambo: An Elephant Adventure is a very wonderful book, especially for children. It was written by Melanie Kordsmeier, a first time author. This is a well-written book with beautiful illustrations inside. It is a great bedtime or nap time story for kids. It has a good incorporation of familial relationships, values, friendship and adventure.



It is recommended to kids of all ages. They will learn magnificent values from reading this book. This book also shows the reality and danger that animals face in the hands of poachers. It is an educational, as well as a fun book.



Tambo: An Elephant Adventure was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America, which took place last June 1, 2017. Grab your kids a copy now!



Tambo: An Elephant Adventure

Written by Melanie Kordsmeier

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date November 25, 2015

Paperback price: $10.91



About the author

Melanie Kordmeier is a current middle school teacher for twenty years. She has been married for thirty-five years, and she and her husband have three children. She lives in Conway, Arkansas. She is a first time author, and her first book “Tambo: An Elephant Adventure” was written for her children and grandchildren around the world to teach them about animal care and threat awareness. When asked, “What’s the best thing about being a writer?”, her answer is, “Knowing a child enjoyed the book”. She did a splendid job in incorporating the important values in her book.