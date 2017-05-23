Google and Microsoft Vets Launch Mavin Motion to Redefine App Engagement by Harnessing Real-time Events

May 23, 2017 – In the race to engage and retain consumers, the app industry continues to lag behind social media, where trending topics and memes continue to win mind share for brands. Today, that changes with the launch of Mavin Motion, the only end-to-end platform enabling apps to capitalize on events and trends as they happen to better engage their audiences over the long-term. Alongside the launch of the platform, Mavin is revealing a $3 million round of funding from Mousse Partners and Montane Ventures to bring Mavin Motion to new markets and expand their offerings.



Current App Engagement Strategies Make People Disengage



Despite the rise of automated push notifications and promotions, apps are failing to keep pace with consumers’ expectations for dynamic, interactive, and seamless app experiences. More than 50 percent of consumers find push notifications annoying and distracting, and up to 60% of people opt-out of them entirely. Furthermore, given competition in App Stores, apps often prioritize expensive user acquisition rather than focusing on delighting their existing base. Much of the money spent to acquire new users is wasted, however, as almost 25% of apps are uninstalled after only one use. Mobile apps are integral to consumers’ lives, but the industry has not innovated fast enough.



Mavin Motion Brings the Speed and Flexibility of Social Media Into Apps



Mavin saw these challenges and identified a crucial piece missing in app engagement today: real-time campaigns that draw upon events, topical trends, and global sentiment – all of which change by the hour. As opposed to weeks or months in advance, apps can now use Mavin Motion to create, deploy, and manage campaigns and promotions in a matter of hours, and optimize them on-the-fly to drive high-value actions. By leveraging topical news, alongside long-lead seasonal events, apps can increase value over the entire customer lifecycle. Mavin Motion is built for both.



From concept to implementation to measurement, Mavin Motion’s features include:



Campaign Management Dashboard – With “drag-and-drop” capabilities, apps can create a campaign for A/B testing or full deployment in under 30 minutes.

– With “drag-and-drop” capabilities, apps can create a campaign for A/B testing or full deployment in under 30 minutes. Customized User Wallet – Provides apps an easy-to-use mobile wallet customized to accept their preferred currency.

Provides apps an easy-to-use mobile wallet customized to accept their preferred currency. Flexible Incentives – Apps can incentivize engagement with more than 100 options to choose from, including promotions, vouchers, cash rebates, points/currency and more.

– Apps can incentivize engagement with more than 100 options to choose from, including promotions, vouchers, cash rebates, points/currency and more. Analytics and Reporting Dashboard – Less than 24 hours after deployment, apps get performance reporting, allowing them to define campaign budget, control costs, evaluate ROI, and optimize future campaigns.

– Less than 24 hours after deployment, apps get performance reporting, allowing them to define campaign budget, control costs, evaluate ROI, and optimize future campaigns. Instant Rewards Fulfillment – Hassle-free solution that enables app users to redeem points and promotions in their mobile wallets immediately.



“Our experience engaging millions of consumers has shown us that people are hungry for new ways to engage with their favorite apps and brands, but they aren’t waiting around for them to innovate. This is particularly true in the US, where people have myriad apps to choose from, and often abandon them quickly,” said Shailesh Nalawadi, co-founder and CEO of Mavin. “That’s why we created Mavin Motion as the only full-service solution for apps that brings speed and spontaneity to drive engagement and ultimately create a loyal base of customers.”



Following integration with Mavin Motion, apps have seen higher conversions, lower acquisition costs, higher retention, and repeat high-value actions. Saavn, India’s top music streaming platform, is an early adopter of the platform and has seen triple the engagement as compared to the average app session. Furthermore, 40% of Saavn users completed a critical enrollment step in exchange for sponsored data to listen to music without incurring costs.



"The Mavin team has pioneered technology that drives engagement, the critical metric for nearly all mobile apps. It’s dynamic and real time, so it’s gives us flexibility in tuning offers and tailored promotions to our worldwide user base. It’s enabled us to save time and resources. They are engagement-makers,” said Rishi Malhotra, co-founder and CEO of Saavn.



Founded by a team of Google and Microsoft engineers and a digital media veteran, Mavin is building the next generation of mobile engagement solutions that enable apps to captivate consumers with incentives and experiences that reflect our fast-paced digital world. With deep experience in emerging markets, Mavin has worked with more than 30 companies, reaching more than 2 million consumers to date. Today the company is also revealing they have raised $3M in funding from Mousse Partners and Montane Ventures.



To learn more about Mavin Motion and get a free demo for your app, visit www.mavin.co



About Mavin

Mavin believes there are three keys to app engagement: automation, long-lead events, and dynamic engagement. Up until today, the last piece has been missing. Mavin is on a mission to fix this by bringing the speed of social media into apps in order to take advantage of real-time events and trending topics that people crave. Our enterprise solution, Mavin Motion, is the only end-to-end platform with support for automated lifecycle management, seasonal and planned campaigns, and dynamic topical events. Only with these combined levels of engagement can app developers and publishers unlock sustained growth, monetization, and long-term, valuable relationships with audiences. Mavin Motion integrates all three into a simple, elegant solution.



Founded in 2013 by a trio of former Google and Microsoft engineers and veteran digital media executive, Mavin is headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company’s investors are Mousse Partners and Montane Ventures. For more information about Mavin, visit www.mavin.co.