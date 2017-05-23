Ari Buchalter Named CEO of Intersection

Ari Buchalter, a leader in data-driven marketing and digital advertising technology, has been named Chief Executive Officer of Intersection. Buchalter brings more than a decade of experience building and running successful data-driven marketing technology companies and will help drive Intersection’s push to revolutionize the way information is shared and experienced in public spaces, including cities, transit systems, airports, and real estate developments around the world.

“Just as Intersection is a pioneer of innovation in public spaces, Ari pioneered the development of algorithmic, data-driven technologies that transformed how we experience the web. He is uniquely qualified to help us develop and scale data-powered products to transform the experience of public spaces,” says Dan Doctoroff, Chairman of Intersection. “Capitalizing on the immense opportunity in front of us—bringing the power of digital to transform life in cities—requires a leader driven by complex challenges, and we have found that leader in Ari.”

Buchalter joins Intersection from MediaMath, a leading programmatic company that helps brands deliver relevant and meaningful experiences to their customers across digital channels. As Chief Operating Officer and President, he drove the company’s growth from a startup to a global enterprise by championing the use of data and automation to power better marketing, leading the development of its proprietary, industry-leading technology, and building out MediaMath’s business and operations around the globe. Today the company’s approach to digital advertising is an industry standard.

Prior to MediaMath, Buchalter was a Senior Partner and leader of the Digital Media & Technology practice at Rosetta, helping it grow into the nation’s largest independent digital marketing agency (subsequently acquired by Publicis) by using data and analytics to drive more effective marketing programs for brands. Earlier in his career, Buchalter was an Associate Principal in McKinsey & Company’s Media & Entertainment practice.

“The next digital revolution will take place offline, and no company is better positioned than Intersection to bring cutting-edge consumer-driven products—funded by advertising—into public spaces,” says Buchalter. “Joining Intersection is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to apply the strategies that have transformed the digital world to create value for people in their day-to-day lives and respond to real urban challenges. I can’t wait to get started.”

Buchalter holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Stanford University, a PhD in Astronomy from Columbia University, and was a postdoctoral Fellow in Theoretical Astrophysics at Caltech.

About Intersection

Intersection is revolutionizing the way information is shared and experienced in public spaces to ease and enrich people’s journeys through their cities and connect them to their communities. Connecting the digital and physical worlds, Intersection partners with cities, transit systems, airports, and real estate developments globally to build the foundation for a connected future, and with brands to engage people where they are through relevant and impactful experiences. The company is leading the consortium behind LinkNYC, the largest and fastest free public Wi-Fi network in the world. Intersection is backed by Alphabet through its urban technology company Sidewalk Labs. Learn more at www.intersection.com.