STMicroelectronics Introduces Automotive Power MOSFETs in Tiny 5x6mm Dual-Side Cooling Package

Geneva, May 22, 2017 – STMicroelectronics has introduced new MOSFET devices in the advanced PowerFLATTM 5x6 dual-side cooling (DSC) package, enabling increased power density in automotive Electronic Control Units (ECUs). The new MOSFETs have already been chosen by Denso, a leading supplier of advanced automotive technology to all major car makers.



The STLD200N4F6AG and STLD125N4F6AG are 40V devices for automotive motor-control applications, reverse-battery protection, and high-performance power switching. The 0.8mm-high PowerFLATTM 5x6 DSC retains the footprint and thermally efficient bottom-side design of the standard package, while it exposes the top-side source electrode to further enhance heat dissipation. This allows a higher current rating that increases power density, enabling designers to build smaller ECUs without trading off functionality, performance, or reliability.



STLD200N4F6AG and STLD125N4F6AG, with a maximum drain current of 120A and maximum on-resistance of 1.5 mΩ and 3.0 mΩ, respectively, ensure high energy efficiency and help simplify system thermal management. In addition, total gate charges of 172nC and 91nC, with low device capacitances, permit efficient switching at high operating frequencies.



These two 40V MOSFETs are the first devices in a new family using ST’s STripFET™ F6 series with trench-gate structure, which will offer a wide range of current and voltage ratings for automotive applications. The new MOSFETs are specified for operation in extremely harsh conditions including under-the-hood temperatures up to 175°C. The devices are 100% avalanche-rated and offered in a package with wettable flank leads for optimum soldering and 100% Automatic Optical Inspection.



The STLD200N4F6AG and STLD125N4F6AG have been AEC-Q101 qualified and are available now with prices starting from $1.15 for orders of 1000 pieces. In addition, the family will be extended with STripFET F7 devices this year.



For further information please visit www.st.com/mosfets