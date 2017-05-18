Author’s Book Sheds Light on a Lonely Woman’s Reveries

Author Martin Drapkin livens up the Paris Book Fair 2017, where thousands of fans gather round the highly-anticipated book fair in Europe. The author’s book, The Cat Tender, brings a fresh and intriguing look at a cat tender’s solitary life. The book was featured in the said event for thousands of readers all over the world to enjoy.

The book narrates the interesting turn of Maggie’s life. The moment her beloved sister appointed her to become her own maid of honor, she knows that her quiet life will not be so quiet anymore. Side-by-side with her feline friend Lucy, Maggie personifies every young woman’s complexities and ambivalence that the rest of the world does not know.

“I like trying to get inside a character’s head and exploring who he or she is—what motivates the person, what his or her thoughts and desires and hopes and worries are,” Martin Drapkin tells Amazon.com.

Ronald Wallace, former Director of Creative Writing Program, University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of English, comments, “Martin Drapkin has given us a truly unforgettable character and exhilaratingly unforgettable book.”

The Cat Tender

Written by Martin Drapkin

About the Author

Martin Drapkin was a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and studied English education. He worked as the coordinator of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s program for training county jail officers. He has authored several commended professional books. He continues to write after his retirement. Martin is also a photographer of weddings and festivals.