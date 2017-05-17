Author Moves Readers during the London Book Fair

Indeed, dogs are more than just pets; they’re part of the family. Laugh and cry as you get to know more about Bear. This remarkable book is perfect for animal lovers.

Dogs offer an immense source of joy to people. But when they leave, they can also shatter your heart into a million pieces. J. Wesley Porter’s A Spiritual Dog proves just that. In his poignant book, Porter introduces us with his family dog named Bear. Throughout the story, Porter reminisces about his unforgettable memories of Bear—from adopting Bear from an animal shelter to how Bear touched their lives.

“Bear was so full of life. He always had so much love to give to every person he meets,” the author recollected. Indeed, dogs are more than just pets; they’re part of the family. Laugh and cry as you get to know more about Bear. This remarkable book is perfect for animal lovers.

A Spiritual Dog: “Bear”

Written by J. Wesley Porter

About the Author

J. Wesley Porter lives in Killeen, Texas. He holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and a master’s degree in business. Aside from having served in the US Army, he has also worked in human resources and training management. He has two sons.