Fantasy Novel Casts a Different Light on the Origins of Angels

Where do angels come from? And if they are to appear on earth, where? Will they bring clarity or chaos? Author Collette Jackson-Fink takes the liberty to expand readers’ imagination about these beings in her fantasy novel “Daughters of Twilight” (Outskirts Press, 2013).



In this exciting, fast-paced novel, angels come from under the ground, not from the skies above like what most fantasy novels would spin. An earthquake hits a small city in Iowa, not Los Angeles, which is nicknamed the “City of Angels”. Their pyramid-like structure, the Black Tower, pushes its way up through a corn field, and it serves as their gateway into the world.



Think people would be glad to see them? On the contrary, they fear the mysterious visitors who just suddenly appear after the earthquake that hit their city. As the city is thrown into turmoil, soldiers and scientists arrive to investigate what seems to be the most incredible archaeological discovery in history.



Why is it the arrival of “angels” cause chaos and fear rather than calm and happiness? Do they bring salvation or doom? What is their business on earth? What would transpire between the “angels” and humans? Fantasy readers should not miss “Daughters of Twilight.” The novel is one of the books that were featured at the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America.



“Daughters of Twilight”

Written by Collette Jackson-Fink

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: October 23, 2013

Paperback price: $9.85



About the Author

Collette Jackson-Fink has been writing stories since she was 13 years old. She’s written several short stories, poems, and a screenplay, with some published. A Persian Gulf veteran, Collette works as a Respiratory Therapist at a trauma medical center in her home state of Iowa, where she lives with her husband of 31years, son Alex, daughter Ashley, and four grand-children.