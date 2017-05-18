Drawbridge Named to CNBC’s Disruptor 50 List of Groundbreaking Companies Revolutionizing the Business Landscape

Drawbridge, the leading digital identity management company, has been named to CNBC’s fifth annual Disruptor 50 list of forward-thinking companies that have identified marketplace niches and have the potential to become billion-dollar businesses. Drawbridge is ranked 24th on the list, which is led by Airbnb, Lyft, and WeWork. Over 830 companies were nominated.

Drawbridge builds technology that enables brands and enterprises to develop personalized and safe customer experiences in a transparent and privacy-friendly fashion. The solution has massive scale, reaching more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices globally, at high precision comparable to the biggest social, search, and e-commerce platforms.

“Our company has a unique profile in that we leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to solve problems beyond simply automation – creating unique intersections between martech and adjacent categories like content personalization, recommendation systems in e-commerce and online retail, and security and risk management systems, among others,” said Drawbridge Founder & CEO, Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan. “It would normally be very difficult for a six-year-old company to build the data scale and reach that we have, but with access to AI and large-scale computing, today we are building technology that is helping brands and enterprises personalize the internet through our self-service cross-device advertising platform and data licensing opportunities.”

Some of Drawbridge’s recent significant milestones and recognition include making the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in America for the second year in a row, being named as one of Fortune’s Top 50 AI Companies, expanding into new international regions, reaching one billion monthly active unique consumers, and closing its Series C round of funding last year. The company was also recently granted a patent for its probabilistic cross-device technology, in addition to winning several awards for its technology and innovation from various industry bodies.

Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company, building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and has been verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

