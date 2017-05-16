Delight in the Story of the Super Canine Friends from Napa Valley

In Search of the Holy Dog Food An Inspirational Story about Two Dogs in Napa Valley that Are the Best of Friends! Written by Mark Battuello

In Search of the Holy Dog Food is about how animals relate to humans and vice versa. The book shows how they sometimes reflect the actions of people, and because of this, Battuello hopes that it will ultimately inspire pet owners to give more value to their family pets.

From farm neighbors to playmates cheerfully running around under the California sun, Cabby and Cooper became inseparable the moment they met. Mark Battuello is fascinated by the two dogs’ special bond and has photographed some of their most endearing moments. He has shared these photographs to give his readers a peek into the amazing and fulfilling world of pet ownership.

In Search of the Holy Dog Food was featured in the 2017 London Book Fair, BookExpo America, and the Frankfurt Book Fair.





An Inspirational Story about Two Dogs in Napa Valley that Are the Best of Friends!

Paperback | $9.99



About the Author

Mark Battuello lives and works on his family’s vineyard in Napa Valley. He received his bachelor’s degree in studio arts with a concentration in photography from Sonoma State University. He has also done some freelance work as a wedding and events photographer and has worked at a ranch, taking care of Lusitano horses. Battuello plans to write another book—this time focusing on Lusitano horses.