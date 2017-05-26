A Killer With A Deadly Disease

The intrigues that are involved in this story will surely keep you reading the book from end-to-end.

“Blaming The Victim” is a novel by Jackson Rateau, which surrounds the life of Dorven Marc Forest. After living for twenty-five years in the United States, he was appalled by the coincidence that made him a millionaire. But great misfortune lies parallel with his great fortune; he was suddenly informed that he had HIV or the AIDS virus. This blowing news made him live his life differently…and with contempt. He returned to Haiti, his homeland, and there, he will start his sadistic and cruel mission of infecting young girls around Port-au-Prince. After a series of events, upon which he met the beautiful Adelina, the origin of the AIDS (the virus produced at the Fort Detrick Laboratories, is revealed.

The novel is very well-written and well-researched. It has all the qualities of a great leisure novel. The novel revolves around the aspects of life and death, and the reality of the seriousness of the contagious disease, AIDS. The intrigues that are involved in this story will surely keep you reading the book from end-to-end.

The novel is highly recommended to those who are avid fans of mystery or conspiracy theory-themed novels. It is a splendid addition to your collection of must-read novels.

“Blaming The Victim” is expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book expo America, which will take place on June 1, 2017. Grab your copy now and save the date!

“Blaming The Victim”

Written by Jackson Rateau

Published by Xlibris US

Published date December 12, 2014

Paperback price: $18.13



About the author

Jackson Rateau was born in Mirebalais, Haiti. He began high school at the Lyéee Alexandre Petition and graduated from Lamartiniere, Port-au-Prince. He studied civil engineering at the Institut Superieur Technique d’Haiti and graduated in August 1986. From science to literature, his first work was ZAFRA, a drama which is played with success in Port-au-Prince and other cities in the country. His second work was the novel “La Nuit des Conjures,” which was released by Le Manuscrit in France on August 29, 2006. As amilitant writer, he has collaborated with two Haitian newspapers, Haiti Progres and Haiti Liberte.