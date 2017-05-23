Talin Labs to Speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots in Los Angeles on June 2

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Talin Labs will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1, 2017.



Gaurav Bhatt, CEO from Talin Labs will speak on a panel on Chatbots, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies.



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-la-2017.php





ABOUT TALIN LABS



Talin Labs is a Technology consulting Incubator and a micro credentialing company. We at Talin Labs also provide 360Scrum certifications by which our students and corporate employees can identify specific competencies they wish to develop (Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Agile, Six sigma, etc.) and enroll for learning process thus receive recognition for that learning through our custom Digital Badge & Certificate program.



Our courses are designed to enable our students to continuously identify, collaborate, articulate, capture, recognize and share the best practices in the industry. We at Talin Labs work diligently to produce the best learners and corporate employees, ready to take their career to the next level.





ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day summit.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



