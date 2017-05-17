Zoosk to Speak at the 48th iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference in Los Angeles on June 1-2
Katherine Knight, Director of Marketing from Zoosk will speak on The Rules: Top Tips for Marketing Dating Apps.
New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Zoosk will speak at the iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference ( http://mobiledatingconference.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1-2, 2017.
The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the largest segments of web and mobile traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual conference, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.
ABOUT ZOOSK
Zoosk is a leading global online dating company with top grossing social apps that learns as you click in order to pair you with singles with whom you’re likely to discover mutual attraction. Zoosk’s unique Behavioral Matchmaking™ technology is constantly learning from the actions of over 40 million visible members in order to deliver better matches in real time. Available in over 80 countries and translated into 25 languages, Zoosk is a global online dating platform.
ABOUT THE MOBILE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE
As the largest business event for the dating industry, for over 14 years “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.
iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.
