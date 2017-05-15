Xerox’s Global Imaging Systems Acquires MT Business Technologies; Expands Presence in Ohio

Global Imaging Systems (GIS), A Xerox (NYSE: XRX) Company, has acquired MT Business Technologies, a Mansfield, Ohio-based multi-brand dealer that provides office equipment, productivity solutions and managed print services to organizations throughout Ohio and South Eastern Michigan.

Xerox is focused on enhancing and expanding its channel reach, particularly in the $20 billion multi-brand reseller space. The acquisition of MT Business Technologies by GIS opens new market opportunities in Ohio, including large metropolitan areas such as Cleveland and Columbus, which offer strong growth potential.

“We’re joining forces with one of Ohio’s most respected office solutions companies,” said Michael Pietrunti, senior vice president, Acquisitions, Corporate Services and Marketing, GIS. “This gives us the opportunity to expand our local network and generate increased revenue, while also providing more customers with industry-leading technology and innovative services to meet today’s business needs.”

MT Business Technologies president Chuck Rounds, who has been with the organization since 2000, will remain company president after the acquisition.

“Partnering with GIS and Xerox allows MT Business Technologies to further honor our commitment to improving our customers’ business performance and long-term sustainability by enhancing their productivity and profitability with the best technology solutions,” said Rounds.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Global Imaging Systems

Global Imaging Systems, A Xerox Company, is made up of regional core companies in the United States that sell and service document management systems such as printers, copiers and multifunction devices; network integration services; and electronic presentation systems. As an office technology dealer, Global Imaging Systems sells products from various suppliers including Xerox. Xerox acquired Global Imaging Systems in 2007, and operates it as a wholly owned subsidiary within Xerox’s North America Operations.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is an $11 billion technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. Our expertise is more important than ever as customers of all sizes look to improve productivity, maximize profitability and increase satisfaction. We do this for small and mid-size businesses, large enterprises, governments, graphic communications providers, and for our partners who serve them.

We understand what’s at the heart of work – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the increasingly complex world of paper and digital. Office and mobile. Personal and social. Every day across the globe – in more than 160 countries – our technology, software and people successfully navigate those intersections. We automate, personalize, package, analyze and secure information to keep our customers moving at an accelerated pace.