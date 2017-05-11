Si-MEMS White Paper from FUJIFILM Dimatix Addresses Print Industry Market Needs

We offer insight into how printer manufacturers, ink manufacturers and printhead designers are working together to meet those needs

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. has released an industry white paper detailing silicon Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (Si-MEMS) technology to address key print industry market needs.

FUJIFILM Dimatix Inc. developed Si-MEMS technology that is becoming an important design and development tool throughout the printing industry.

“In this white paper, we begin by identifying the top market needs of the industry’s main players,” said Timothy Rosario, senior program manager, FUJIFILM Dimatix. “We offer insight into how printer manufacturers, ink manufacturers and printhead designers are working together to meet those needs.”

FUJIFILM Dimatix has been in the forefront of print industry innovation for over 30 years. They conduct ongoing research with customers and other industry partners to keep abreast of their product and service needs. FUJIFILM Dimatix, the world’s leading provider of inkjet printheads for commercial and industrial printing, is evolving inkjetting into a micro-production process that will revolutionize the manufacture of electronic and bioscience applications. The company’s technology innovations and world-class fabrication processes enable high-performance, micro-precision printing and deposition of traditional inks and nano-particle fluids on all types of surfaces, including flexible substrates.

About Fujifilm

Founded as Spectra in 1984 with an exclusive license relationship with Xerox, FUJIFILM Dimatix has developed significant intellectual property and multiple generations of proprietary drop-on-demand inkjet printheads capable of producing high performance digital images in a wide variety of printing and fluid jetting applications. The company invests heavily in research and development, maintaining one of the most capable inkjet R&D groups in the world with over one third of its staff actively engaged in product engineering.

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

