Fujifilm to Highlight Benefits of its Core Inkjet Technology at FESPA 2017

At FESPA 2017, Fujifilm will use its stand in Hall B4 (Stand B4L-E35) in Hamburg, Germany, May 8 – 12, 2017 to showcase a technology preview of a unique new modular flatbed production system using “Fujifilm Inkjet Technology.” Rather than showcase the company’s existing flatbed and roll-fed production systems, which are all available for demo at multiple locations around the United States and Europe, Fujifilm is giving a glimpse of the future by showing an exciting, brand new, B1 format platform that will spark the interest of print service providers in a number of markets.

At drupa 2016, Fujifilm launched the “Fujifilm Inkjet Technology” brand which comprises a unique combination of printheads, aqueous and UV inks, and image optimization technologies, all Fujifilm owned and developed. A combination of these technologies is at the heart of many of the industry’s leading inkjet production systems, including the J Press 720S and Heidelberg Primefire 106 in the commercial and packaging markets, and the Inca Onset X in the wide format market. Fujifilm is also applying these technologies in new, ground-breaking system developments of its own.

The new flatbed production system to be previewed at FESPA 2017 has no like-for-like equivalent on the market and will fill a much needed gap. Built on UV technology, this B1 format device will offer ultra-high print quality and high productivity at an accessible price point. It will appeal to a broad range of printers, from commercial to industrial, and will be able to accommodate a huge range of substrates, including plastics, acrylics, glass and sheet metal.

Visitors interested in printers from Fujifilm’s established wide format range such as the Acuity Series, or Inca Digital’s Onset X Series, will also be to meet with experts on hand to answer any questions about these existing wide format solutions.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Fujifilm stand at FESPA 2017 to demonstrate how Fujifilm’s unrivalled inkjet technology is driving the industry forward,” said Steve Wood, marketing manager, Fujifilm Graphic Systems. “The development of our new B1 format inkjet platform is the latest example of this technology in action and offers a clear illustration of how Fujifilm is pushing the boundaries in digital print and helping printers across all sectors of the industry to transform their businesses.”

To find out how Fujifilm Graphic Systems Division can help your business meet future challenges, improve quality and reduce costs, please visit: www.FujifilmInkjet.com.



To learn more about FESPA 2017, please visit: www.fespa.com.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



