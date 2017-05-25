How War Reshaped a Man’s Identity

History, romance, action, and comedy, what more can we ask for in Kwen D. Griffeth’s western style masterpiece “The Law of Moses” (Sam and Laura’s Story Book One)?

It tells the story of Samuel Moses Cardiff, a quiet man fresh out of Teacher’s College returning to Elmira to start his new life. His plan was simple: graduate, get a position, and get married. With the first one done you’d think that Sam is one step closer to happy-ever-after, but in an unexpected twist he embarks on an adventure that changed his life forever, the Civil War. From a man hopeful for new beginnings to a cold and ruthless law enforcer who wants nothing more than to end of his life, what could have happened to Sam in his time in the war?

The author conveys the story of Sam and Laura in a certain way that makes readers forget that it is a work of fiction. It has a perfect imagery of the west, written in precise detail almost as if Kwen D. Griffeth experienced everything first hand.

This novel is perfect for readers who are craving for a wild western ride. With stories of wars and gun fights, this book will surely keep readers on the edge of their seats. “The Law of Moses” (Sam and Laura’s Story Book One) is one of the many inspirational reads to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1, 2017.



“The Law of Moses (Sam and Laura’s Story Book One)”

Written by: Kwen D. Griffeth

Published by: Kwen D. Griffeth

Published date: August 13, 2013

Paperback price: $ 15.95

About the Author:

Kwen D. Griffeth published his first book “Dear Emma,” in 2012 since then he has authored eight novels and dozens of blog spots. “The Law of Moses” was recently selected to be displayed at the 2017 Book Expo New Title Showcase, in New York City and later at the American Library Association Annual, in Chicago. These book fairs are two of the largest in North America.