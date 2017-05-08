Author Frederick Fichman Releases A New Audiobook

JUST PUBLISHED. Author Frederick Fichman announces that his new children’s-young adult-adult released novel, “Noah, An Animal Adventure Fantasy,” is now available as an audiobook. This book was both written and narrated by the author. The new novel is available on Audible, Amazon, and iTunes. “Noah, An Animal Adventure Fantasy” is also available as an ebook from Amazon and in print from Create Space, an Amazon print subsidiary.

“Noah, An Animal Adventure Fantasy” is about a 12 year old boy, Noah, who goes to the zoo with his mother and father and is swept away on a seven continent fantasy adventure. He sees dozens of animals and learns about them in their true habitat. His guide and personal docent, Manny Meercat, teaches Noah about the animals’ lives. He also teaches him about the possibilities in life and how to grieve for his brother’s recent death. The story and content contains threads from the author’s own life and history.

Frederick Fichman is the author of over 90 fiction and non-fiction books available on Amazon and Create Space. He was first published by Penguin USA in the United States and Canada and Headline Press in London for the United Kingdom and Australia. To access information about Mr. Fichman’s work go to his website at www.frederickfichman.com.

For more information and links about the new audiobook release of “Noah, An Animal Adventure Fantasy” go to www.noahthebook.com