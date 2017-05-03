CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Supports Children’s Miracle Network, American Heart Association with ‘Team Up & Give’ in April

CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union focused on giving in April with events supporting the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Children’s National Medical Center, and the American Heart Association.



Volunteers from CommonWealth One woke up early to check bags for people participating in the Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run and 5K Run-Walk on April 2. About 15,000 people participated in the event, which raised money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.



CommonWealth One has supported the Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run and 5K Run-Walk for several years with several credit union members and CommonWealth One staff participating as runners and as volunteers.



In addition, CommonWealth One’s Main Branch in Alexandria, VA supported Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Children’s National Medical Center, through Credit Unions for Kids to help raise funds and awareness. CommonWealth One is continuing to collect donations from members and the community through April 30 at the branch at 4875 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304.



In addition, CommonWealth One staff members participating in the Harrisonburg HeartChase to promote health living and support the American Heart Association. The event on April 1 in Harrisonburg, VA was a “community adventure game” that combined a scavenger hunt and a race. The CommonWealth One team won first place in the game and best dressed! In all the event raised more than $26,600 for the American Heart Association.



CommonWealth One members were also invited to donate to the American Heart Association at the Harrisonburg Branch this month.



The efforts were part of CommonWealth One’s “Team Up & Give” month, which focused on giving back to the community and those in need.



About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members’ lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and Harrisonburg, VA (including at James Madison University).



About the Credit Union Cherry Blossom Ten Mile

The Credit Union Cherry Blossom is known as “The Runner’s Rite of Spring®.” The staging area for the event is on the Washington Monument Grounds and the course passes in sight of all of the major Washington, DC Memorials. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a consortium of 170 premier children’s hospitals across the United States. About one-third of the funds raised support Washington, DC’s own Children’s National Medical Center (“Children’s Hospital”). The event also funds two $5,000 Road Runners Club of America “Roads Scholar” grants designed to support up-and-coming U.S. distance running talent.

Credit Union Miracle Day, Inc., a consortium of credit unions and credit union suppliers, is the title sponsor of the Credit Union Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run and 5K Run-Walk.

