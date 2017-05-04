IdentityForce Releases eBook for Protecting What Matters Most In Today’s Digitalized World

IdentityForce, Inc., a pioneer of identity protection solutions and services, today announced the release of an eBook, Protecting What Matters Most: Insights, Trends, and Perspectives on Protecting Your Digital World. This educational resource encapsulates the most impactful research, data predictions, news articles, analyst insights, and general knowledge around just how much personal information is being shared through the entire connected digital world.

With over 50 research and industry reports featured, along with some of IdentityForce’s own primary research, Protecting What Matters Most includes concrete ideas and steps that consumers can take to protect their own digital footprint, and what organizations can do to proactively safeguard sensitive employee information.

In just six pages, Protecting What Matters Most offers several key findings to help consumers and businesses rapidly understand growing security trends and steps to take to closing the gaps in protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

Some notable insights include:

Broad Individual Impact | For example, the percentage of identity theft cases originating in the workplace is estimated to be anywhere between 30% to 50% and college students are about 5 times more likely to be victims of identity theft.

Fraud Everywhere | 60% to 80% of SSNs are estimated to have been stolen by hackers and nearly 40% of all spam emails sent in 2016 contained ransomware.

Massive Digital Footprints | By 2020 the digital universe — the data we all create and copy annually — will reach 44 zettabytes; to put that in perspective one zettabyte is equivalent to the data on about 250 billion DVDs.

Firewall Failure | Your chances of being affected by identity theft are 1-in-3 if your information has been part of a breach; most data breaches are now perpetrated for identity theft rather than stealing credit card information.

The average large enterprise has 2,000+ unsafe mobile apps installed on employee devices, while 74% of IT leaders from global enterprises report that their organization has experienced a data breach due to a mobile security issue.

Availability

Protecting What Matters Most is available today, free of charge and can be downloaded here:

http://bit.ly/2ocDM2M



