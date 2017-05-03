Fort Worth Locksmith Pros Announces New “Click To Call” Features On Website That Allows Customers To Request Locksmith Services Quickly From Mobile Devices

Fort Worth Locksmith Pros, recently announced that new updates have been added to the company website that allows customers more options to request locksmith services. These new features are part of a company-wide effort to help more customers in the Forth Worth area by having a more mobile friendly website.

New features on the website include a “click to call” button in which customers can request a local emergency locksmith with the touch of a button on their mobile phone. Customers also have the option to enter their phone number and a local technician will call them back on their mobile phone. The site upgrade also includes the option to send and email to the company with one push of a button.

In addition, when customers request locksmith services online, they are able to take advantage of special rates such as 50% off second car keys, 10% off any service, and more.

According to company management;

“These new site updates are the product of months of development to ensure that everything is more user-friendly. By making it easier for our customers to request our services from their mobile devices, we are thrilled to report that we are now in a position to help even more people in the area in need of locksmith services.”

About the company: Fort Worth Locksmith Pros is a local locksmith company that provides 24-hour automotive, residential, commercial, and emergency locksmith services. Licensed technicians are committed to arriving within 30 minutes or less from the time assistance is requested. And, customers are guaranteed upfront prices on all lock services. More details can be found at the company website: http://locksmithftworthtx.com/