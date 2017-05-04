FleetMind to Showcase Latest “Smart” Truck Technologies at Waste Expo 2017 in New Orleans

MONTREAL, CANADA – May 4, 2017 - FleetMind Solutions, Inc., the award-winning technology leader for “smart” truck solutions, will be showcasing its latest, connected technologies for waste fleet management at Waste Expo 2017, May 9-11 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. Waste Expo is the largest waste, recycling and organics tradeshow and conference in North America.



“We are excited to be a part of this year’s Waste Expo event,” said Martin Demers, Business Unit Vice President for FleetMind, a Safe Fleet brand company. “Our smart truck systems are increasingly being rolled out in communities across North America to ensure the operation of greener, safer and smarter waste collection fleets. We’ll be showcasing our latest features and functionality for onboard computing, route management, fleet inventory management and third party software integration.”



Visit FleetMind in Booth #1953 to learn more about:



1. The McNeilus/FleetMind Smart Truck – A complete and fully-integrated smart truck with onboard computing and back-office software systems pre-installed. The Street Smart Vision (SSV10) system combines McNeilus refuse collection vehicles with FleetMind’s mobile onboard computer and DVR platform.

2. FleetLink Route Management System - A Web portal that provides fleet management tools for collection services activity, billing and customer service issues. Fleet managers benefit from efficient route scheduling and real-time service quality monitoring.

3. FleetLink Inventory Management – FleetLink inventory management capabilities track and update backend databases in real-time on vehicle status and service, replacement and repair requirements.

4. Billing/Software Interfaces - FleetLink Connector ensures easy interfaces to third party Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Billing and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software solutions to connect these with FleetMind’s FleetLink Back-Office system for seamless integration and inter-working.

For more information visit FleetMind in Booth #1953 or contact dpadilla@fleetmind.com to book an appointment.

About FleetMind

FleetMind Solutions, Inc. is the award-winning technology leader for connected “smart truck” solutions for waste management fleets. FleetMind’s technology is derived from over 20 years and millions of dollars invested in developing the most advanced ﬂeet management mobile and software solutions speciﬁcally designed for waste and recycling collection environments. FleetMind systems have been successfully installed in thousands of vehicles across North America. Our products enable the industry’s top ﬂeets to link their drivers and vehicles to business operations in real-time to ensure optimal productivity, safety, sustainability, proﬁtability and customer service. FleetMind is now a member of the Safe Fleet family. Headquartered in Belton, MO, Safe Fleet has created a home for best-in-class companies dedicated to becoming the leading global provider of safety solutions for fleet vehicles. Visit: www.fleetmind.com

