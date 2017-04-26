Workers’ Memorial Day and the Importance of Industrial Hygiene Testing Services

Each year on April 28th, Workers’ Memorial Day is observed in the United States. It is also the same day that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was established back in 1971.

According to OSHA, Workers’ Memorial Day is a day to honor those workers who have died on the job, to acknowledge the grievous suffering experienced by families and communities, and to recommit ourselves to the fight for safe and healthful workplaces for all workers.

Protecting the health and safety of workers is a critical function as more than 4,500 workers are killed on the job each year and another 3 million are injured. A crucial component of protecting employees involves industrial hygiene (IH) professionals who put their expertise to work to safeguard workers and prevent accidents.

Supporting the industrial hygiene community and their efforts are the laboratory and product specialists at EMSL Analytical, Inc. Since 1981, EMSL has offered laboratory testing and today has facilities located from coast-to-coast in the United States and Canada. EMSL provides a wide range of IH services along with all of the sampling supplies and equipment necessary. EMSL’s Product Division also has a comprehensive selection of IH monitoring instruments and personal protective equipment (PPE) available at a moment’s notice.

“The industrial hygiene world not only protects workers, communities and the environment, but it also is instrumental in making sure companies and institutions comply with OSHA standards,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “At EMSL, we are proud to be one of North America’s largest industrial hygiene laboratories and product providers as we continue to support the efforts of the IH community as they work to protect all of us.”

EMSL also recently sponsored a video discussing OSHA’s Top 10 citations in 2016. The video can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wetehlkmi9o.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

