California Dog Owners Learn About Pet Allergens and Tips to Minimize Exposure

Millions of California residents have one or more pet dogs in their home. In fact, a study conducted a few years ago showed that over 32% of California households reported having at least one dog.

Unfortunately, many people who consider their furry pet a part of the family also suffer from exposure to pet allergens. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America reports that as many as 30% of people with allergies have allergic reactions to dogs and cats. Dog allergens are primarily found in pet dander, saliva and even urine. A dog’s fur is not generally the culprit, although it can collect dander, saliva and urine or other common allergens such as pollen, dust mites and mold spores.

There are simple steps that pet owners with allergies can take to reduce the presence of dog allergens in their home. They include bathing dogs on a regular basis; keeping dogs out of bedrooms and off of furniture; washing bedding in hot water; vacuuming, cleaning and dusting on a regular basis; using a HEPA air cleaner; and keeping dogs outside when possible or practical.

While symptoms of dog allergies can vary from person to person, common reactions often include:

Stuffy nose, sneezing and nasal congestion

Coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath

Inflamed or watery eyes

Skin rash

“Exposure to pet allergens can even trigger an asthma attack in some people with the condition,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “While most people recognize there are medical tests available from healthcare providers to determine if someone has allergies, far fewer know there are also indoor environmental tests and simple test kits available to determine if these common allergens are in a home or other indoor environment.”

