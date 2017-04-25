Dallas FW Locksmith Announces New Deals For Locksmith Services For The Springtime

A local company, Dallas FW Locksmith recently announced that new discounts for locksmith services are now available for customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Customers can view the different options for special deals on the company website. According to company management, there is often an increase in requests for locksmith services during the spring and summer months. And the anticipation for this rise in service requests is what prompted the decision to create new coupon options.

New discounts include 50% off second car key requests, free quotes for access control jobs for businesses, free service calls for new homeowners in the area, and 10% off for victims of crimes, senior citizens, students, and military veterans.

Additional coupons are also available when customers request locksmith services online. These special rates include free service calls with the purchase of new locks, 15% off home rekey packages that include 5 cylinders or more, and 10% off any service call.

Management stated that; “Every year, we see a big increase in service requests starting in the springtime and going until the end of the summer. This is partly due to more people spending time outside causing an increase in lost keys. In addition, we have found that more people move to new homes or offices during the warmer months and this causes an increase in requests for lock changes and rekeys. As our business increases, we are proud to be able to offer our customers new deals that coincide with their current needs.”

About the company: Dallas FW Locksmith is a local company that employees licensed technicians that offer 24-hour residential, commercial, automotive and emergency locksmith services. Upfront prices are provided for all services and the company is committed to answering all service requests in under half an hour. Please visit the company website for more information: http://dallasfwlocksmith.com/