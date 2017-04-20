Intersection and King County Metro Extend Transit Advertising Contract Through 2019

Intersection, the urban innovation company at the forefront of transforming the way information is shared in cities, transit systems, and airports across the country, today announced an extension of its advertising partnership with the Seattle-based King County Metro Transit system for an additional two years.

King County Metro first tapped Intersection in 2005, when, operating as Titan, the Company won a competitive contract granting the exclusive right to sell advertising on King County Metro’s 1,400 buses and facilities. A subsequent five-year agreement awarded through a competitive procurement process, which included a two-year extension, was announced in 2012. That agreement will now be extended to run from January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2019.

“As one of the most transit-reliant cities in the country, the Seattle market presents tremendous opportunities for marketers and brands looking to engage with residents and visitors of a city that boasts world-renowned culture, thriving commerce, and is home to some of the world’s most innovative companies,” said Scott Goldsmith, President, Cities and Transit, Intersection. “We are proud partners of King County Metro and we look forward to continuing to drive new revenue for the Agency and continue to contribute to a best-in-class experience for Seattle area transit customers.”

“We look forward to building on our partnership with Intersection,” said King County Metro General Manager Rob Gannon. “As ridership continues to increase, the revenue raised by advertising has helped enable King County Metro to meet the needs of our growing customer base while enhancing the service we provide.”

King County Metro provides a wide range of services, including more than 200 bus routes plus RapidRide lines, Dial A Ride Transit (DART), Vanpool and Rideshare services. Weekday ridership on the system averages about 400,000.

With a strong history of helping cities transform public assets into platforms for innovation and revenue, Intersection currently manages municipal and transit media in cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Seattle.

About Intersection

Intersection is an urban innovation company that integrates technology, connectivity, and media in public spaces to drive revenues, efficiencies and better customer experiences for cities, citizens and brands. The company creates ideas, products, and platforms at the convergence of digital and physical for transit agencies, retailers, advertisers, airports, and mixed-use real estate developments. Intersection is leading the consortium behind LinkNYC, the largest and fastest free public Wi-Fi network in the world. The company is owned by a group of investors led by Sidewalk Labs, an Alphabet company. Learn more at www.intersection.com.