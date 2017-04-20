Passport Photo Workshop 3.0 has been released, a powerful but affordable passport photo software

Passport Photo Workshop Team Specialized in image editing software, today launched Passport Photo Workshop 3.0, a professional passport photo, visa photo and photo identification making software. With this new version, Passport Photo Workshop added lots of new features and changed the pricing model to make it more affordable to our users.

“We have added a lot of new features to this new version, including: facial recognition for auto cropping, WiFi SD card, watch folder and digital camera supports for direct photo import, ISO/ICAO standard compiled passport photo template and layout editor and auto layout feature, etc.” said Alex Li, the director of the team. “We have also adjusted the pricing model, now the software has 3 different editions – Basic Edition, Professional Edition and Ultimate Edition, which make our product more affordable and more accessible to our users.”

Main Features Of Passport Photo Workshop:

Built-in Auto Crop and Manual Crop feature

For higher accuracy, Manual Crop enables users to manually pinpoint facial feature to produce ISO/ICAO standard compiled passport photos. For faster processing speed, users may use Auto Crop, The Auto Crop feature can automatically recognize facial feature.

Variety of photo import methods

Supports import photos from files, webcam, Wifi SD cards, digital camera(Canon EOS series), and the software also inbuilt a watch folder feature.

Powerful output feature

The layout feature can layout a number of passport photos on A6, A5, A4, 3R or 4R papers, or you may choose directly save as image files such as JPG or PNG files, it is all up to you.

Customizable templates and layouts

Not only the software has inbuilt dozen of passport photo templates and layouts, but also provide the ability to let users to create customize templates and layouts.

Easy to use photo adjustment tools

Brightness adjustment, contrast adjustment, smooth skin and other photo adjustment tools are included inside the software.

Business-friendly features

Includes output history feature for future re-print or re-output. Batch processing for users who want to process dozen of photos with just few clicks.

About Passport Photo Workshop:

Passport Photo Workshop is an all-in-one, professional and easy to use passport photo software for home, business and organization users. Enabling our users to create all types of biometric passport photos, visa photos and photo identifications with just a few mouse clicks.

To learn more information and download the free trial version, visit: http://www.passportphotoworkshop.com

