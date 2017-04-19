Internet of Things connected customer journeys and experiences driving customer-focused digital transformation and new business agility

Today, Accredent LLC, a leading eight year-old specialist in connected data-driven business strategy, innovation, monetization, and transformation through Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced data analytics, announced that its principal, Jen Nowlin, will be sharing how to deliver customer-focused digital transformation through Internet of Things (IoT) connected customer journeys and experiences at at IoT Fuse 2017. The conference is being held this Friday, April 21, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.



Nowlin’s session “Driving Digital Transformation and Business Agility through IoT Connected Customer Journeys and CX,” will take place in Room 205 starting at 2:15pm. The session demonstrates how Internet of Things and data analytics are fundamentally redefining customer intimacy and brand affinity, changing how we compete for customer attention, and even how we operate our businesses. How IoT, mobile, social, commerce, physical, and smart product customer interactions are converging to deliver compelling new customer experiences and laying the groundwork for a whole new business reality.



Additionally, Kent Strand, managing partner of Accredent, is participating in the afternoon keynote panel: IoT Strategy Roundtable, starting at 3:30pm in Room 200.

Accredent enables new ventures and the world’s leading organizations in consumer, commercial, and industrial markets to profitably and successfully utilize IoT connected and data-driven business models, customer journeys and digital transformation to grow their business. Accredent provides top-tier strategy, M&A, innovation, monetization, and digital transformation services designed to accelerate organizations development and execution and business growth strategy for long-term success.



For more information about IoT Fuse visit https://iotfuse.com/ or follow the conference discussion on Twitter at #iotfuse2017.



About Jennifer Nowlin

A digital transformation principal at Minneapolis-based Accredent. She is a 20 year M2M and Internet of Things(IoT) industry veteran and expert in both the business transformation and the technology of IoT. Working across the complete value chain over a wide range of use cases with hundreds of companies, she has successfully brought new to world IoT solutions to market, led business transformations, and engaged markets effectively leveraging integrated partnerships with large corporations and emerging companies. Jennifer has a BS in Electrical Engineering from University of Wisconsin Madison and an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.



About Accredent

Founded in 2009, Accredent provides strategy, M&A, innovation, monetization, transformational services that allow organizations to strategically develop value creating connected data-driven business initiatives. Accredent’s services new ventures and enables the world’s leading companies in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to profitably accelerate digital transformation and new venture development of connect data-driven business. Accredent is headquartered in Minneapolis and works near and far. For more information, visit accredent.com .