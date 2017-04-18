Daiso Japan Announces Arlington Texas Store Grand Opening

DAISO Japan, a rapidly growing value store known for selling quality items for $1.50, announced a grand opening celebration weekend for its Arlington, Texas store on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, 2017. The Arlington store is located at 3811 S. Cooper St. #6002 Arlington, TX 76015, next to Nordstrom Rack.



The Daiso Arlington store is the fifth Daiso store to open in the State of Texas after Carrollton, Irving, Plano, and most recently, Fort Worth. The Daiso Arlington store welcomes members of the community to attend this family friendly event that will feature music, vendor sampling, goodie bags, opportunity drawing prizes and great shopping.



Known for its $1.50 price tag on most products, Daiso carries thousands of quality products ranging from kitchenware, beauty supplies, stationery and wrapping paper to electronic accessories and useful, everyday sundries. Shoppers will find novel, unique gift items, greeting cards and party favors for every occasion.



More than just a value store, Daiso’s goal is to put the fun back into shopping in a budget friendly way, offering useful and unique products that meet the needs of just about every shopper in the household. Our buyers work hard to stock must-have items as well as novelties, creating memorable shopping experiences that keep customers coming back. From spring cleaning and household sundries to a growing list of specialty food items, Daiso is a one-stop shop for home essentials and gifts.



Daiso Arlington Store Grand Opening Celebration

Who: Open to the public

When: Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, 2017, at 10:00 AM

Where: 3811 S. Cooper St. #6002 Arlington, TX 76015 (Next to Nordstrom Rack)

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1067308780080099/

Goodie bags will be given to the first 100 customers each day (5/5 & 5/6), with receipt

Guests are invited to enjoy vendor samples

Opportunity drawing tickets will be given away on Friday all day and Saturday until 4:30 PM . Winners will be selected and announced Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 5:00PM in front of the store. Winning numbers also will be posted at the store and on the Daiso Japan USA Facebook page for two weeks.

About DAISO

DAISO Japan, known for its wide selection of household products at extremely low prices, is averaging 10 to 20 new store openings globally every month. With 2,800+ stores in Japan and 600+ stores overseas, DAISO is proud to introduce its high quality DAISO brand items to new shoppers around the world. Through high volume purchases -- in the millions for a single product – the Japanese variety store is able to keep costs down. With the continuing increase in the cost of living DAISO mission is to help consumers maintain a high standard of living without spending more. For more information, please visit http://www.daisoglobal.com/.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daisojapanusa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daiso_usa/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DaisoJapanCA





DAISO COMPANY PROFILE

Corporate Headquarters:

1-4-14 Yoshiyuki Higashi, Saigon, Higashi Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima 739-8501 Japan

President: Yano Hirotake

Established: 1977

Capital: 2.7 Billion Yen

Revenue: 341.4 Billion Yen (approx. $3B U.S Dollars)

Mission: To provide unique value to consumers with high quality products at low prices.

Branches: 2,800 Branches (in Japan); 600 Branches (Overseas)

Products: 20,000 different products in U.S.