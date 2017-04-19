Fujifilm Launches Print Illustrated, an All-New Industry Magazine

Hanover Park, Ill., April 19, 2017 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division debuts print illustrated, an all-new industry magazine.



Print illustrated is an in-house produced, quarterly business-to-business Fujifilm publication featuring industry success stories highlighting Fujifilm customers, spotlights on innovation, and timely and relevant articles for all types of print providers.



“Adapting to new ways to communicate allows for us to embrace change in our ever-evolving industry,” said Todd Zimmerman, Division President, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division. “With this all-new publication, we challenged the traditional status quo of our award-winning former magazine, Energy, and ultimately decided the magazine name should better position its value in our industry.”



“Volume one, issue one of Fujifilm’s soon to be released print illustrated is a visually stunning publication offering great insight and a wealth of information for industry professionals,” says William Rongey, Editor-in-Chief, print illustrated. “Each cover will showcase unique coatings and effects demonstrating innovative developments in technique and application.”



Continues Zimmerman, “We are very proud of print illustrated, and are confident the overall content and tremendous efforts to produce this magazine will be appreciated throughout the industry.”



Print illustrated is complimentary to qualified printers in North America.

Print illustrated is published quarterly by FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division. Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.

