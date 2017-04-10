NEO Tech Expands Production in Agave Site with Second Facility

CHATSWORTH, CA – April 10, 2017 – NEO Tech, a leading provider of manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for brand name OEMs in the industrial, medical and mil/aero markets, announces that it is adding its second Agave manufacturing site located in Juarez Mexico. The new building has an area of 190,000 square feet and will be operational by June 2017.



The expansion comes as a result of NEO Tech’s business growth as well as increased demand for the company’s low- to mid-volume services in the industrial, medical and aerospace segments. The NEO Tech solution set includes complete product commercialization services that span product design, through manufacturing and aftermarket services that current and new customers have found attractive, fueling an increase in demand for the NEO Tech nearshore solution in Agave.



With the new facility, NEO Tech Agave manufacturing capacity will increase to nearly 400,000 square feet. The new Agave 2 location is located only 1.4 miles from the current NEO Tech Agave 1 site. The expanded Agave 2 site will enable NEO tech to deliver expanded value add manufacturing services such as complex box build & systems integration, direct fulfillment and repair and refurbishment services as well as engineering solutions such as failure analysis, DFM & DFT and functional test development from the Agave location.



Today NEO Tech delivers unique nearshore manufacturing options that offer OEM’s a practical alternative for controlling costs and minimizing supply chain risks with simple logistics and proximity to the NA market. To find out more about NEO Tech’s nearshore expertise, visit the company’s web site at www.neotech.com or click to read our recent whitepaper Successfully Navigating the Nearshore Movement.



###



About NEO Tech

NEO Tech combines the strengths of three leading contract manufacturers: NATEL, EPIC, and OnCore. With over 40 years of heritage in electronics manufacturing, NEO Tech focuses on low-medium-volume/high-mix, high-complexity products primarily in the medical, defense/aerospace and industrial markets.



NEO Tech is favorably positioned among mid-tier EMS manufacturers to “make amazing things happen.” NEO Tech offers full product lifecycle engineering services, manufacturing and testing of microelectronics, cable & harness interconnect products, PCBA, full box build services and aftermarket repair and fulfillment services. The companies that form NEO Tech have been known for solving tough engineering problems that result in high-reliability, high-quality electronic solutions for customers.



Headquartered in Chatsworth, CA, NEO Tech has manufacturing and engineering locations in California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Mexico, and China. NEO Tech holds and maintains industry specific certifications that include ISO9001, AS9100, ISO13485, ISO/TS16949, ISO14001 and MIL-PRF-38534. To learn more, visit www.NEOTech.com.

