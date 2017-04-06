Schedule and Automate SharePoint & Office 365 Reporting with Sharegate

Scheduled reports will appear in the "All Task" section of the app.

Ever since we started collecting client feedback within our app, the most requested feature has been scheduling.

Sharegate, the Office 365 & SharePoint management tool, known in information technology circles for its simplicity and user-friendliness, has released a much-anticipated feature that allows users to schedule and automate reports, along with other new functions.

Automating Sharegate’s Permissions Matrix and Audit Reports

One of the most requested features has been made available in the tool: the scheduling and automation of Sharegate’s most popular reports. Administrators can now schedule a Permissions Matrix and Audit report to automatically run whenever they need it, even overnight. They can also set it as a recurring task, making the reporting process fluid and painless.

This feature comes at a time when the words “SharePoint and Office 365 security” are on everyone’s lips. It will make the task of monitoring environments that much easier for IT administrators.

Duplicating Existing Site Collections From the Sharegate Explorer

Creating a site template through SharePoint can be a time-consuming, multi-step process, and will only keep the content of the source Site Collection. Thus, Sharegate has released a new functionality that permits users to duplicate a Site Collection, along with all its content, workflows, and permissions, directly from within the app.

Scheduling: the Most Requested Feature

Simon De Baene, Sharegate CEO: “Ever since we started collecting client feedback within our app, THE most requested feature has been scheduling. So, we have them to thank for this new release! We’re so happy to see this rolling out to our customers today and are hoping this will make their lives easier, and more productive at work.”

Click here to read the full Release Notes and to learn more about Sharegate 5.17.